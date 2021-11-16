Kerry Katona wants to go back to rehab.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who previously revealed she was just 14 when she took drugs for the first time - received in-patient treatment in both 2008 and 2010 and she learned a lot about herself during her time in the clinics, so it's a process she'd love to repeat.

She said: "I'd love to go back to rehab as, for me, it was about reconnecting with my values.

"I was learning every day. You're reading new books, connecting with new people and constantly trying to be better."

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and son Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, with her late third husband George Kay - warned those who do go to rehab to tackle their problems that it won't cure everything and they still need to work hard at recovery and make big life changes afterwards.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I moved 400 miles away and cut people out of my life because that's what I had to do to get better.

"Even when addicts go into rehab, in my opinion, you can't go straight back to your old life afterwards - you have to really reevaluate things.

"It's a great step to seek help from a facility, but you're in recovery for the rest of your life."

Meanwhile, Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - recently admitted she needs to find the time to put herself first as she is always too busy to look after herself properly.

She said: "I've let myself go that many bleeding time I can't keep count! Let's face it, my whole career is based on letting myself go and then turning it all around again.

"I must admit, I'm not feeling my best at the minute. I'm really busy so it's hard to find the time to look after myself.

"But I have been doing 20 minutes on the treadmill in the morning, so I'll keep at it."