Pete Davidson prefers to take women to restaurants on dates.

The 28-year-old comedy star has dated a host of well-known women over recent years - including Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande - and Pete has revealed why he loves going to restaurants on date nights.

He explained: "If you go to a great restaurant, even if I'm a s*** date, it's like, at least the food was great, you know? So she can be home and be like ... 'He paid and I ate, so...'"

Pete also demands good manners from his dates.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star explained that a woman would never get a second date with him if she was rude to a waiter.

He told the 'River Cafe Table 4' podcast: "In my head I would be like, 'OK never, this is it.'"

In recent weeks, Pete has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian West.

And the 41-year-old star has been urged to "go for it" with Pete by some of her friends.

A source explained: "One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it.

"It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance."

However, Kim's friends have also been urging the star not to get "too carried away" with the situation.

The insider said: "People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself.

"Pete has this heartbreaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honourable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation."