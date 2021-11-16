Sir Rod Stewart didn't perform at Live Aid because of his former manager.

The 76-year-old singer was a notable absentee from the landmark charity event in 1985 - which raised money for famine relief in Africa - and Rod has now revealed the real reason why he was left off the bill.

He shared: "We actually were supposed to do it, but a few guys in the band told me that our ex-manager turned it down because I wasn't getting the right news coverage.

"He only wanted me to do it if I got on the CBS news at 10 o'clock. He said, 'If not, he's not doing it.'

"And that's not what it was all about. It was to raise money for kids. It wasn't about what news channel you were going to be on in America."

For years, it was suggested that Rod didn't appear at the show simply because he couldn't get a band together in time.

However, Rod has only recently found out the real reason for his absence.

The singer - who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time - told the BBC: "I only just found this out. I thought it was weird that I didn't do it."

Rod recently released a new album, titled 'The Tears of Hercules'.

And although he knows it'll be tough to top the charts this Christmas, he'd still love to achieve it.

Asked if the Christmas number one spot is his ambition, Rod replied: "No chance this year! Not with Adele, ABBA and Ed Sheeran releasing albums. I'll be happy if this one gets to the top five ... Actually, no I won't. I want it at number one!"