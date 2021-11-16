Will Young handcuffed himself to a fence amid an animal rights protest on Tuesday (16.11.21).

The 42-year-old pop star attached himself to the front gates of MBR Acres - a facility in Cambridgeshire that breeds dogs for laboratory research - as part of a campaign against animal testing.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker - who was part of a group of protesters at the site - wrote on Twitter: "I spent today at the gates of MBR Acres in protest of their testing on beagles. I wanted to raise awareness of animal testing and the fact that this is a puppy farm that farms over 2000 beagle puppies a year to be sent out to their inevitable torture and death. (sic)"

Experiments aren't actually carried out at the site. However, the campaigners object to the puppies being reared indoors.

MBR Acres already has an injunction in place that prevents campaigners from doing unlawful things near the facility.

A spokesperson said: "We have stressed throughout the protest that we have no interest in stifling legitimate protest provided it is conducted lawfully and peacefully.

"But we remain concerned that protesters continue to conduct unlawful activities at the sites as part of their campaign including unwarranted harassment and intimidation of our staff and others."

The spokesperson explained that the facility "allows the progress of medicine to save millions of human and animal lives".

He added: "Our business will continue to manage and run its operations in full compliance with Home Office regulations and with our normal high welfare standards. However, it is difficult to ignore where there is a peaceful protest a policing presence would not be needed, including a safe, clean environment that all local authorities are required to manage.

"We remain proud of what we do every day because our work allows the progress of medicine to save millions of human and animal lives."