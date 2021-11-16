George Clooney never planned to get married or have kids.

The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - and the Hollywood star admits that the barrister has totally transformed his outlook on life.

He shared: "Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love.

"Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

George also revealed he was in a state of shock when he learned they'd be having twins.

The movie star told the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast: "I didn't know I'd have twins.

"There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic.' And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh s***.'"

Despite his initial shock, George is now loving the challenge of raising twins.

The actor - who tied the knot in 2014 - said: "[Amal's] sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because ... I was kind of up for one. I love it now. And thank God they have each other during the pandemic."

George also revealed that he and Amal discussed the idea of having kids after "about a year" of marriage.

He shared: "So we've been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Holy s***.'

"We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it, really. And so then she said, 'We are awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.' She said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'"