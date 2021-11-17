Britney Spears is thinking about having another baby.

The 39-year-old pop star - who already has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - has revealed via social media that she's considering having another child.

Alongside a photo of a baby's tiny feet, Britney wrote on Instagram: "I’m thinking about having another baby!!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... She’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure (sic)"

In response, Sam Asghari - Britney's fiance - joked: "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me [laughing emoji] #chickenleg (sic)"

Britney made the statement shortly after her 13-year conservatorship was ended by a judge in Los Angeles.

And the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who shot to international stardom as a teenager in the late 90s - previously revealed that she wants to get married and have a baby.

Speaking before her conservatorship battle ended, Britney - who started dating Sam in 2016 - said: "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.

"I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children, any more children."

Meanwhile, Britney recently addressed the conservatorship ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

The chart-topping pop star wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)"