Keke Palmer has a "lowkey beard" because she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The 28-year-old actress was diagnosed with the condition - which affects how the ovaries work - after struggling with adult acne for years, and she's now revealed how she's learned to manage her health issues.

She shared: "I kind of discovered that that's what I was dealing with and it answered a lot of the questions to, not only why I had acne, but why I grow hair on my face or under my chin, you know I kind of have a lowkey beard going on that I have to shave every couple of days.

"I started to zero-in on the fact that you know, for me to have dealt with acne past puberty in the way that I did, there had to be something deeper going on. And that's when I came up on PCOS and also things that I needed to change in terms of my diet."

Keke has spent time learning about the condition. However, she now accepts that it's "different for everyone".

Speaking to 'The Tamron Hall Show', the 'Hustlers' actress added: "I do try to be thoughtful with my platform, but I'll be honest, when it came to me talking about the PCOS and my acne struggles, it was to empower myself.

"It was to empower myself and to give myself the opportunity to say, 'You know what? Just own who you are, love yourself.' It was like me telling myself 'I love you girl no matter what. I love you so much. I'm going to show your whole self to the world and I'm not going to be afraid.'"