Rita Ora has joked about the 'physical joy' she feels with new beau Taika Waititi.

The 'Anywhere' singer, 30, started dating the 46-year-old director earlier this year and opened up on their private life when collecting the prize for British Artistic Icon at the British Luxury Awards this week, which was presented to her by her boyfriend.

Introducing Rita to the stage, Taika said: 'After the last 20 months, I think we can all relate when she says music is the only thing I rely on to bring me joy. Someone I adore, I’m her ­biggest fan... Rita Ora"

The songstress then took to the stage to pick up the accolade and went on to gush about the joy she feels with her new beau.

She said: "I could have watched that all night, and you do bring me joy but music is more of a different type of joy – less physical. I’ll just stop there,"

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker later explained that she is the "happiest" she has been in a while following a stateside move to Los Angeles earlier this year.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time. It took a while to get there."

It comes after reports that the 'Masked Singer' judge had got very "serious" with the film director and introduced him to her parents, and she admitted that she is in a "great place" right now.

She said: "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that. I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah … I learned a lot in my 20s"

Despite making the move to the LA - where Taika also lives - it was recently claimed that she will be back and the move is not permanent.

A source said: "Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home.

"But it's become increasingly obvious for her that LA is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable. Obviously she still has lots of friends and family in the UK but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."