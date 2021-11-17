Lady Gaga is “so happy” Britney Spears can have the “future she wants”.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star enthused about the end of the conservatorship that ruled the 39-year-old singer’s life for 13 years until it was terminated by a court in Los Angeles last week.

Gaga told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I’m so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now.”

Britney has spoken out about her desire to do the things she could not do - such as make autonomous decisions about her health, work and legal matters - now that she is free from the legally enforced power he father Jamie Spears, 69, wielded over her life, like having a baby with her fiancee Sam Asghari, 27.

Gaga also told the outlet: “I don’t like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this; Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer also expressed her glee at the news on Saturday (13.11.21) on Twitter,

She tweeted: “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength - she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened. Thank God 4 today.”

“You’re a superstar and a super-human being.”

Yesterday (16.11.21), the ‘Toxic’ singer posted a video on Instagram to thank fans for their support and described the conservatorship as “demoralizing and degrading” and said those who involved “should all be in jail for… yes including my church going mother”, referencing Lynn Spears, 66.

However, Britney ruled out being a "victim" as she moves forward with her life.

She said: "But I’m not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my a** off.”