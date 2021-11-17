Billy Connolly jokes he 'only lasts seven seconds' in bed

© BANG Media International

Tags

Billy Connolly has joked he "only lasts seven seconds" in the bedroom.

The 78-year-old comedian has been recording his audiobook 'Windswept & Interesting', and his sexologist wife Pamela Stephenson, 71, shared a video of him in the studio on social media.

In a clip captioned "Billy's talking about me again", the star said: "My wife's a sexologist – a rather limiting subject, I think. How can you study something that only lasts seven seconds?

"My own sexual demands are extremely simple: I like the missionary position – standing in a cook pot wearing a safari suit, looking towards Africa. Is that too much to ask?!"

Billy - who married Pamela in 1989 - also opened up on his dating life before they met and insisted he was always bad at "chatting women up" when he was single.

He added: "I have always had a problem with sex. Not the sex itself so much – more the beginning bit. I was never any good at chatting women up. I didn't know when it was working.

"Sex is a very, very important thing. Terrible stuff happens when people are f***less.

"When a woman was on my case I didn't see it. I couldn't get the message. My friends used to tell me: 'She's mad for you.' 'Who?' 'The one over there.' 'What one?' "

Billy - who has Parkinson's disease after being diagnosed in 2013 - previously revealed that he believes quitting comedy is "the right thing to do" for his health, particularly after achieving so much in his career.

He said: "Since the Parkinson's I'm still the same in many ways, but I don't think as sharply as I need to to be a stand-up, I've done 50 years and that's plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do.

"I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to… I did it all."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend