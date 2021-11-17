Billy Connolly has joked he "only lasts seven seconds" in the bedroom.

The 78-year-old comedian has been recording his audiobook 'Windswept & Interesting', and his sexologist wife Pamela Stephenson, 71, shared a video of him in the studio on social media.

In a clip captioned "Billy's talking about me again", the star said: "My wife's a sexologist – a rather limiting subject, I think. How can you study something that only lasts seven seconds?

"My own sexual demands are extremely simple: I like the missionary position – standing in a cook pot wearing a safari suit, looking towards Africa. Is that too much to ask?!"

Billy - who married Pamela in 1989 - also opened up on his dating life before they met and insisted he was always bad at "chatting women up" when he was single.

He added: "I have always had a problem with sex. Not the sex itself so much – more the beginning bit. I was never any good at chatting women up. I didn't know when it was working.

"Sex is a very, very important thing. Terrible stuff happens when people are f***less.

"When a woman was on my case I didn't see it. I couldn't get the message. My friends used to tell me: 'She's mad for you.' 'Who?' 'The one over there.' 'What one?' "

Billy - who has Parkinson's disease after being diagnosed in 2013 - previously revealed that he believes quitting comedy is "the right thing to do" for his health, particularly after achieving so much in his career.

He said: "Since the Parkinson's I'm still the same in many ways, but I don't think as sharply as I need to to be a stand-up, I've done 50 years and that's plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do.

"I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to… I did it all."