Wilmer Valderrama thinks he "did the most" in the delivery room as his fiancée gave birth to their child.

The 41-year-old actor welcomed his daughter Nakando into the world with his partner Amanda Pacheco nine months ago, and he has opened up on the experience of being in the room with her.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', he said: "Being in the delivery room was one of the most magical things I've experienced and also one of the funniest experiences of my life.

"I don't know, I just took it so seriously and as we say in the streets, I think I did the most."

For the former 'That '70s Show' star, "the most" meant helping his fiancée through her labour.

He explained: "So on the left hand I have her leg and on the right hand I have the back of her neck and I am just talking over the doctor, telling her exactly, 'Baby, you gotta push through the bottom, use your lower abs, push with your lower abs'.

"Then finally I go, 'We need music. I feel like we need music, like a soundtrack.' And the doctor and the nurses look at me like, 'Is he serious?'

"And I go, 'Hey babe, what song do you want to listen to right now?' And she's in the middle of pushing and she goes, 'Push It.' And you know what? She pushed it real good."

Meanwhile, Wilmer opened up on his daughter's name, and explained how its origins are in Japan.

He added: "Nakano -- it was inspired by a trip to Japan that my lady and I did. That was the trip where we said, 'I love you' to each other, and where we both agreed that a family is what we wanted with each other.

"So when we went to name our daughter, we said, 'How can we commemorate that day where she was a possibility?'

"We went back to an ancient female samurai Takeko Nakano, so we just took the Nakano and gave her that, that strong Japanese name."