Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK from January.

The web giant says the move has been made due to high credit card transaction fees and confirmed that Visa debit cards would still be accepted.

The credit card firm said it was "very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future".

Meanwhile, Amazon said: "The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers."

The company argues that costs should be going down over time due to technological advances and bemoaned prices that "continue to stay high or even rise".

In an email to British customers, Amazon said: "Starting 19 January, 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.

"You can still use debit cards (including Visa debit cards) and non-Visa credit cards like Mastercard, Amex, and Eurocard to make purchases."

The website has also asked customers to update their payment methods for Prime membership and any subscriptions.

Amazon added: "We know this may be inconvenient, and we're here to help you through this transition."

A Visa spokesperson responded: "UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

"We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022."