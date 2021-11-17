Maya Jama is to host her own music festival.

The 27-year-old TV presenter took to Twitter to make an official announcement that she will be fronting her very own musical festival called Cling Cling Weekender.

She tweeted: "CLING CLING WEEKENDER IS HAPPENING! & ALL OF YOU ARE INVITED THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.

3 Days & 3 Nights of partying!

I’ve been preparing for this since the first party I ever threw & I promise you this is going to be the best yet (sic)"

The tweet is accompanied by a promo video and a link urging followers to sign up. The spectacle will take place from 20-23 May 2022.

The location of the festival is yet to be revealed, but followers can take a guess where they will be heading for a chance to win two of Maya's face masks, which are part of her skin care range.

The star, who also uploaded the promo video to her Instagram account, left a cryptic clue when she tagged the location as “somewhere not so far”.

Maya's clue suggests the festival could well be in the UK, unlike the ITV reality shows 'Magaluf Weekender' and 'Ibiza Weekender'.

The former BBC 1 radio host previously held a pool party in Ibiza in October called ‘No Merci’, which was also announced through Twitter.

A tweet read: “Im hosting a pool party at the No Merci Ibiza weekender this October 7-11th 2021!! The Ibiza come back – Every trip package purchased through Pollen is backed by Pollen’s COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee.. (sic)”