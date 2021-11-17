Don Johnson would be "happy" if his daughter Dakota Jonson married boyfriend Chris Martin.

The Miami Vice actor, 71, admitted that as long as the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star is contended then he is to, and he described Coldplay frontman Chris as a "lovely guy".

When asked on US TV show 'Good Day New York' if he thought wedding bells could be on the horizon for the couple, he said: "Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds.

"But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy,

"And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Don - who shares Dakota, 32, with his ex Melanie Griffith - was asked whether he’s had the serious "where do you see yourself with my daughter?" talk with Chris yet, and he replied: "We kinda like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position, a little further down the road with each other, then we have the talk."

Dakota is best known for playing Anastasia Steele in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise.

She and Chris, 44, have been romantically involved since 2017 where they were first spotted going on a sushi date in LA.

A month after that they were seen on holiday together in Israel, and they’ve been on further romantic getaways together, most recently in July where they were on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.