Tamar Braxton has claimed she has been burgled by somebody she knows.

The 44-year-old star revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday (17.11.21), but is sending prayers to the alleged criminal rather than vowing vengeance.

Tamar wrote on the photo-sharing site: "A few hours ago, this broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only."

The Braxtons singer explained that nothing else was taken as she had a message for the apparent perpetrator.

She said: "I want you to know first hand that I'm not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me. What your broken a** didn't realise the God gave me that home and every single in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of these things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again

"So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!! (sic)"

She closed her message with: "Father, have your way – Amen."

Tamar attempted to take her own life last year and ended up being rushed to hospital in Los Angeles – she later described the incident as the "lowest point" of her life.

When asked during an appearance on ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ if she “took pills” during her suicide attempt, Tamar said: "It's so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there's a responsibility for - you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don't want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life."