Apple and Google have been slammed by the CEO of Epic Games, who accused them of 'mobile duopoly'.

Tim Sweeney - CEO and founder of Epic Games - lambasted the tech giants for and said that Apple "must be stopped."

He said: "What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms. Right now software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store."

The 50-year-old gaming mogul then went on to offer his solution to what he sees as a problem - a universal app store that is compatible with all devices.

During an interview at the Global Conference for Mobile Application Ecosystem Fairness in South Korea, he added: "Epic is working with developers and service providers to create a system that would allow users to buy software in one place, knowing that they’d have it on all devices and all platforms."

His comments followed a speech he had made at the conference earlier in the day, in which he delved deeper into his disdain for Apple, accusing the tech giants of complying with "oppressive" laws.

He said: "Apple locks a billion users into one store and payment processor. Now Apple complies with oppressive foreign laws, which surveil users and deprive them of political rights. But Apple is ignoring laws passed by Korea’s democracy. Apple must be stopped."

Sweeney did not hold back about Google either, labelling its approach of charging fees on payments it doesn’t process as “crazy" before going on to state how "proud" he was to fight for his cause.

He said: "I’m very proud to stand up against these monopolies with you. I’m proud to stand with you and say I’m a Korean."