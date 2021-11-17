Kendra Wilkinson is desperate to get married again.

The 36-year-old reality star - who was married to NFL star Hank Baskett from 2009 to 2018 - is not interested in "wasting time" dating and meeting "10,000 people", she simply wants to hook up with The One and tie the knot.

When asked if she could see herself marrying again, she said: "Yeah, that's all I want. F*** the dating, like screw all that. I don't want to get to know 10,000 people. It's just I'm going to live and if one person suits me, then that person's going to be it."

The former Playboy bunny - who has kids Hank Baskett IV, 11, and Alijah Mary Baskett, seven, with Hank - called time on her nine-year marriage in 2018.

These days, when it comes to moving on and finding love again, the 'Kendra on Top' star is open to anything she doesn't deem as time-wasting.

Speaking on the 'Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn', she said: "So if it's worth my time, but I don't see it as dating. I just see a natural evolution if someone's just cool.

"I don't really like see things that way. I just live. Honestly, it's all across the board.

"I don't have a type or anything like that. I am attracted to someone right now that's like someone they probably wouldn't even understand, or all different, but I don't date.

"Because this is the thing, no-one gets to label my time as a f***ng date unless I f****ng agree to a goddamn date."

