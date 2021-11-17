Sales of the PlayStation 5 are getting close to matching those of the Nintendo Switch.

The supply increase of the fifth version of the Sony console is responsible for pulling them closer to the sales figures of the rival Nintendo console, following the surge in September which led to it becoming the best-selling console of 2021.

NPD industry adviser Mat Piscatella took to his Twitter to explain.

He wrote: "PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units."

Since its launch just over a year ago in November 2020, Sony say more than 10 million consoles have been sold so far, but industry data claims that although Nintendo Switch was the best seller globally this year - the sales between the rivals was closer than ever during the third quarter of 2021.

Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis explained: "Nintendo Switch has dominated global sell-through in 2021, but Q3 sales were closer between Nintendo’s family of devices and Sony’s PS5. In particular, Sony made substantial headway in Western markets where supply was improved and where demand was high.

This culminated in PS5 outselling Switch in Europe by some distance. NPD also reported that in the US PS5 outsold Switch for the first time in September. However, Nintendo is once again expected to substantially outsell the other consoles in Q4 helped by the launch of Switch OLED, the seasonal momentum Nintendo enjoys and product availability.