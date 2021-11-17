Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, used to climb into her faulty car via the boot.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the duchess was a jobbing actress and when her key stopped working in her motor, she would climb in via the trunk, before driving to auditions.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "[The car] had a life of its own. I had this very very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point they key stopped working on the driver's side so you couldn't get yourself in through the door.

"After auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and open the trunk and climb, pull it shut behind me and climb over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro. It was not ideal!"

When 63-year-old TV host Ellen asked the duchess - who prior to marrying into the royal family was best known for her role in legal drama 'Suits' - if she was ever spotted carrying out the bizarre act, the Archewell founder revealed she would simply bluff it out.

She said: "I would play it off. I would be like. 'Oh I'm just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh maybe it's back there!' and then crawl all the way [to the driver's seat]. Oh God. The things we do!"

Ellen's talk show - which is to come to an end next year after almost two decades on the air - is filmed in Burbank at the Warner Bros. Studios, on the same lot where Meghan would attend numerous auditions.

Her appearance on the talk show marks the first time she has been there since her life changed dramatically.

She said: "I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg, I hope you get it'. So driving today was very different."