The reboot of 'Saints Row' has been delayed until August 2022.

The release of the game was slated to take place in February 2022 but has now been pushed back six months owing to the need for some "fine-tuning."

Volition chief creative officer Jim Boone said: "Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn't be up to the standards we've set ourselves, and that you're expecting and deserve. The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we're doing some fine-tuning and there won't be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

The game is set to be a reboot of the series follows that 3rd Street Saints, a fictional street gang originally operating out of the Saint's Row district.

Despite being a reboot rather than a continuation of the series, Boone was keen to alert fans to the fact that no changes will be made to classic characters or gameplay.

In a blog post, he wrote: "Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we've lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.

"Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another. As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you've been looking forward to; it's frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It's our absolute priority to get this right."

The reboot - which takes place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso in the American southwest - will now be released on 23 August 2022.

It will be released on ninth-generation consoles the PlayStation 5 and the X box X/S series as well as Windows on PC.