Adele thinks her new album "could actually save a few lives".

The 33-year-old singer is set to release her long-awaited new album, '30', on Friday (19.11.21), and Adele believes that her record could be a life-saver for some of her fans.

The London-born star - whose new album is inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did.

"And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, 'There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back. And I realised, I actually didn't like who I was.

"And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like I've got to get over there. And wasn't opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."

Adele suggested that 'Hold On', in particular, could become a life-shaping song for some of her fans.

The singer - who has Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband - explained: "I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people's lives. And I think a song like 'Hold On' could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."