Brooklyn Beckham is determined to "set [his] own path" in life.

The 22-year-old star is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, and although he briefly followed his dad into the world of professional soccer, Brooklyn eventually decided to pursue his own ambitions.

Brooklyn - who played in the Arsenal Academy as a teenager, before studying photography in New York - shared: "I kind of wanted to set my own path.

"I started doing football and I love that, then went into photography, which I am still in love with and now I do cooking.

"I’ve always been into trying new food, even if it is sometimes a bit not that great. I remember trying jellied eels because I’ve always liked pie and mash - and I did not like them at all."

Brooklyn actually became a vegan for a year after taking a trip to Kenya with Sir David Attenborough in 2019.

He told the Evening Standard newspaper: "He’s so sweet with the most amazing stories and I have been an animal lover since I was a young kid.

"After that trip I was so inspired that I thought I’d try being vegan. It was a good test for me and easy to get into because I was determined to do it. I ate salads every day and lost a lot of weight. But I only said I would do it for a year and when that was up I realised I missed the meat."

Brooklyn freely admits that he's already gone through "so many strange stages of fashion".

However, he's now able to lean on Nicola Peltz - his fiancee - for fashion advice.

He said: "If I came down to dinner wearing a certain outfit she’d comment.

"I’ve gone through so many strange stages of fashion, baggy skateboarding bottoms, the old 'Peaky Blinders' look, dressing like I was from 70 years ago..."