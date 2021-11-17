Cardi B is feeling "motherly" after filling out her daughter's school forms.

The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on September 6 - has revealed that she's currently feeling more motherly than ever before.

She wrote on Twitter: "I love filling out paren school documents…It makes me feel soo motherly [laughing emojis] Idk how to describe it . (sic)"

In response, one of Cardi's followers said: "Like damn , IM really the parent now [laughing emoji] (sic)"

And the 'WAP' hitmaker - who has Kulture and her son with fellow rap star Offset - replied: "Yes,that’s how I feel [crying and laughing emojis] (sic)"

Cardi recently collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single 'Rumors', and the singer subsequently hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo, 33, relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi, who worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."

Lizzo thinks the rapper has actually changed the landscape for female artists like herself.

Lizzo said: "She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."