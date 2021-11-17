Vanessa Hudgens plans to work in showbusiness until the day she dies.

The 32-year-old actress started doing musical theatre when she was just seven years old, and although she's been through some ups and downs during her career, Vanessa can't imagine ever walking away from the industry.

The brunette beauty - who shot to global stardom as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' film franchise - shared: "I am so blessed and fortunate to have had success at such an early age. But that didn’t come overnight. You know, I started doing musical theatre when I was seven years old and things were snowballing.

"I was auditioning for TV shows and movies and there were a lot of rejections. I don’t know where I got it from, but I always told myself, 'It’s OK because the next thing that will come along will be bigger and better!'"

And in spite of everything she's already achieved, Vanessa insisted that her passion for her work remains as strong as ever.

She told Inquirer.net: "I am still as in love with what I do as I was when I was a little girl. And it’s the thing that I plan on doing till the day I die! I love it so much. I will never jump ship."

Vanessa previously dated her 'High School Musical' co-star Zac Efron.

And although their relationship ended in 2010, she's "grateful" that he was able to share the limelight with her.

She previously shared: "It started off really organically.

"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time ... It was this massive phenomenon and all eyes were on me. And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."