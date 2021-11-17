Prince Charles insists Queen Elizabeth is feeling "alright".

The 73-year-old royal has provided an update on the monarch's health during an engagement in Jordan, where he's currently on tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles - who celebrated his own birthday on Sunday (14.11.21) - said: "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95 it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Charles was speaking at an event in Jordan that focuses on environmental issues.

And the future monarch explained why he considers climate change to be such an important subject.

He told Sky News: "In this part of the world they're so challenged on water issues and everything else.

"It's water, food and energy are the critical areas here as they are in many areas. But what of course the investors like is the scale.

"So what we're trying to do is look at how you can create the regional scale. So more countries together, providing real opportunities for the big investments. But not just in technology, but in nature-based solutions.

"And there are an awful lot of very ingenious ideas now, which could be brought to fruition."

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

The future monarch was joined at the war memorial by various members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex - but the Queen was absent from the Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back.

The Queen had intended to attend the event after recently been advised to rest by her doctors.

However, news of her absence was confirmed on the morning of the service.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."