Keke Palmer spoke about her struggles with adult acne because she wanted to "empower" herself.

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her acne issues on Instagram last year, and Keke has now explained why she decided to post a series of bare-faced selfies on the photo-sharing platform.

Keke - whose acne stems from having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) - said: "I do try to be thoughtful with my platform, but I'll be honest, when it came to me talking about the PCOS and my acne struggles, it was to empower myself.

"It was to empower myself and to give myself the opportunity to say, 'You know what? Just own who you are, love yourself.' It was like me telling myself 'I love you girl no matter what. I love you so much. I'm going to show your whole self to the world and I'm not going to be afraid.'"

Keke has described her decision to speak about her acne struggles as a "selfish" move.

However, the 'Hustlers' actress really appreciated the supportive messages she subsequently received on social media.

She told 'The Tamron Hall Show': "That was actually, it was essentially kind of like a selfish act of saying, you know, hey, I still love myself and despite what I might be going through, and if you're dealing with something like this, I love you too.

"And then to see the fans response to me, it really meant a lot."

In her Instagram post, Keke admitted that she struggled to find a doctor who would take her concerns seriously.

She wrote online last year: "It took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don't 'look the part' they may not think that's your problem. They may not even suggest it if you 'look healthy' whatever that means! (sic)"