Halle Berry feels "fulfilled" in her romance with Van Hunt.

The 55-year-old actress - who has Nahla, 13, and Maceo, eight, from previous relationships - has confessed to loving life with her boyfriend.

Halle - who has already been married three times, to Olivier Martinez, Eric Benet and David Justice - shared: "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.

"I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

The Oscar-winning actress thinks she needs to take care of herself in order to be a "good mother".

She told the December issue of Women's Health magazine: "I'm reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself."

Halle is determined to instil good values in her children.

And the Hollywood star wants her kids to learn to stand up for themselves.

Asked what advice she gives her daughter, Halle said: "Use your voice. You have a right to be heard. You are loved and accepted just as you are. Only you define who you are.

"I'm trying to teach them to march to the beat of their own drum. Be true to themselves, and not be followers, but be leaders and innovators."

Halle made her directorial debut with the new sports drama movie 'Bruised', in which she plays a disgraced MMA fighter.

And the actress hopes that more women of colour are given the chance to direct films in the future.

She recently said: "It's hard to say what will actually be in my future but I will say this: I know that women of colour have to keep telling their stories because we have a definitive point of view.

"And for so long, our stories have been told by men or white men or even white women. And I think it's really important that we continue to tell our own stories through our own lens and make them valuable."