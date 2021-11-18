Britney Spears is being encouraged to "stay on schedule" by Sam Asghari.

The 39-year-old pop star recently had her conservatorship ended by a court in Los Angeles, and Sam - Britney's fiance - is supporting her as she decides on her route forward.

A source explained: "Britney basically went from not being able to do what she wants, to being able to do anything she wants. The big question now is, 'What is she going to do?'

"Sam is encouraging her to stay on a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel accomplished."

Britney appreciates having the support of her fiance.

The insider told People: "Britney and Sam are having fun together. She loves having him around."

Earlier this week, Britney revealed she's thinking about having another baby.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who already has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - revealed via social media that she's considering having another child.

Alongside a photo of a baby's tiny feet, Britney wrote on Instagram: "I’m thinking about having another baby!!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... She’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure (sic)"

In response, Sam joked: "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me [laughing emoji] #chickenleg (sic)"

Prior to that, Britney admitted she wants to get married and have a baby.

Speaking before her conservatorship battle ended, Britney - who started dating Sam in 2016 - said: "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.

"I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children, any more children."