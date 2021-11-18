Scott Disick is "dating around".

The 38-year-old TV star split from Amelia Hamlin earlier this year, but he's now returned to the dating scene and is reportedly interested in several women.

A source explained: "Scott is dating around and getting back out there.

"He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."

Kourtney Kardashian - Scott's ex and the mother of his three children - recently announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

And Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the brunette beauty - is keen to keep his mind occupied for the time being.

The insider explained to E! News: "He's trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy."

Meanwhile, in October, Scott was said to have been feeling "really sad" about Kourtney's engagement.

The TV star knew that Kourtney and Travis were likely to get engaged at some point - but he still felt "low" after they announced the news via social media.

A source said: "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."

Kourtney got engaged to the music star at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, and she subsequently posted the news online.

At the time, Scott started avoiding the newly-engaged couple as he came to terms with the situation.

Another insider said: "He will always be a part of the Kardashian family but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis."