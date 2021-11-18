Adele hates her celebrity status.

The 33-year-old singer is one of the world's best-selling artists, but she doesn't enjoy the fame and attention that's come her way over the last decade.

Adele - who is poised to release her long-awaited new album, '30' - shared: "I think it's hilarious that I'm an artist for my f****** job. But celebrity comes with it, and I'm not out for that.

"I don't like being a celebrity at all ... and this is my story, and I feel like it's me taking back my narrative."

Adele feels a strong sense of ownership over her new album.

And she believes that it's also an important record "for other artists to hear".

The London-born star - who has Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I was on my own. I did it all on my own.

"If I'd like to thank anyone, it would be myself. Because I really, really committed to myself. And yeah, I think it's an important record also for other artists to hear, those ones that I feel like are being encouraged not to value their own art, and that everything should be massive and everything should be get-it-while-you-can. Because that's not what artists are. And I know a few of them that feel this pressure. To be like ... all the time.

"And I just wanted to remind them all that you don't have to be in everyone's faces all the time. And also, you can really write from your stomach, if you want.

"So yeah, it definitely, definitely is my album. I don't think I will ever be like, 'Oh, here you go, it's yours.' Never."