Mariah Carey is working on an adaptation of her memoir.

The 52-year-old singer released her best-selling memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', in 2020, and Mariah has revealed that it could eventually be transformed into a film series.

Speaking about her initial ambitions for her memoir, Mariah told 'The Bobby Bones Show': "I want to emancipate my ... my little girl self that nobody knew, that nobody understood, that was different, that was other, that didn't really have a category that people understood. So, that was out goal and now it's out on paperback.

"But the first ... the most exciting moment was when it became an instant number one New York Times best-selling book. So, I'm now working on figuring out the adaptation for that, whether it's going to be a scripted series or a series of movies. And I'm talking to ... I can't tell the whole thing now, but that's my next project and I can't wait."

Meanwhile, Mariah previously confessed to being "high-maintenance".

However, the chart-topping star insisted that she's not changed over the years, despite having a modest start in life.

Asked about her reputation, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - explained: "You know what? I don’t give a s***. I f****** am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point.

"That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry - I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no!

"I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!"