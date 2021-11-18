Thomas Rhett has become a father for the fourth time.

The 'Die a Happy Man' hitmaker and his wife Lauren Akins have confirmed the birth of their daughter Lillie Carolina, who came into the world on Monday (15.11.21) in Nashville.

He wrote on Instagram: "Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go! (sic)"

Lauren admitted she and Thomas - who have kids Willa, six, Ada, four, and Lennon, 21 months, together - "couldn't be more over the moon" about their latest arrival.

She posted: "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.

“If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor

How much more will He clothe you?

If He watched over every sparrow

How much more does He love you?”

lyrics from “Jireh” by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us (sic)"

The country singer first let the happy news slip that Lauren was expecting during one of his gigs in May.

Lauren shared a photo of Thomas holding her growing bump on Instagram, and wrote: "SURPRISE. He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.(sic)"

Her husband shared a similar photo, and wrote on his own account: "Well... we are pregnant again. Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.(sic)"

The 31-year-old singer jokingly appealed to his fans to splash out on his merchandise because he's going to need all the money he can get in the future.

He quipped: "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day. Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.(sic)"