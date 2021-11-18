Whitney Port has suffered another miscarriage.

The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star announced earlier this month that she was pregnant, but admitted she wasn’t feeling confident about it because her doctor had told her that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be”.

And in a heartbreaking update, the 36-year-old reality star announced on her Instagram Story: "I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby.

"We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here."

Whitney - who has four-year-old son Sonny with her husband Tim Rosenman - revealed she has recorded her "thoughts and emotions" about the devastating loss which she plans to share at some point.

She added: "Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now.

"And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete s*** anymore."

Whitney announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video in which she explained her doctor was “pessimistic” about the future of the unborn tot.

She explained: “I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

And she also said she was worried it was "likely another unhealthy pregnancy”.

Whitney said: “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.

“Everything else is really wonderful. But I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”

Whitney had miscarried twice before her latest loss.