Lady Gaga says her boyfriend Michael Polansky and her dogs are her “whole life”.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star, 35, gushed about the things that make her happy in her personal life, namely her tech investor partner and her three pooches Koji, Asia and Gustav, and then lamented about the horrific shooting of her dog walker Ryan Fischer in February.

The ‘Bad Romance’ singer told The Hollywood Reporter magazine: “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Gaga was first linked to Michael after they were seen kissing at a New Year’s Eve party celebrating the start of 2020 in Las Vegas.

Michael was also seen at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January this year, where Gaga performed.

She gave an update on how Ryan and theft of her two pet pooches, Koji and Gustav - who were later returned to her after an emotional appeal from the ‘Rain On Me’ star - admitting everyone involved was “healing”, and she keeps Ryan in her prayers.

She revealed: “Everyone’s OK. Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.”

Gaga admitted the authorities believed the assault was “random” and that Ryan was not targeted because of his famous employer.

She said: “It was random. It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things.”

In September, Ryan praised Gaga for being “a friend” and helping him “so much” after the shooting.

He said: "She’s been a friend for me, [and] has helped me so much.

“After I was attacked, my family was flown out, and I had trauma therapists flown to me. And I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me, and security was around me.”

This revelation came after Gaga was initially critiqued by some for not appearing to help Ryan in the aftermath of the shooting.

Ryan admitted he “had a feeling” he would be shot because he knew he was “going to fight for these dogs.”

He said: “I had a feeling when they came up, pulled the gun on me that I was gonna end up being shot. Because in my mind I was like, ‘There’s no way that I’m not going to fight for these dogs’.”