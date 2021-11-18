Pink has had a "brutal first week" of recovery from hip surgery.

The 42-year-old singer has thanked her husband Carey Hart - as well as Dr. Philippon and medical staff at The Steadman Clinic - for helping her through a difficult stage in her recovery.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors. I am never not completely grateful.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.)"

The 'So What' hitmaker revealed how her man has helped every step of the way, while revealing she will be on her crutches for another six weeks.

She continued: "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.

"Already figured out some tricks on these crutches I’m on for six weeks,,, yada yada yada…. (sic)"

However, she also urged people to "count your blessings" as she insisted "most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings".

She opened up about meeting "a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair", and learning "about a blind man that summits Mt Everest".

She continued: "It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months.

"I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.

"I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful. (sic)"