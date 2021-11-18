Pete Davidson spent his birthday with Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman marked turning 28 with the 41-year-old superstar influencer by his side and Kris, 66, joining in the fun.

The news was shared by Public Enemy rapper Flava Flav, 62, who posted an Instagram tribute to his “adopted son”, which included a photo Pete and Kim together.

The ‘Fight the Power’ rapper wrote: “ “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner. (sic)

The hip hop legend added a sweet comment about how lent him his signature clock neck chain, writing: “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, (sic)"

Kim nor Pete are yet to post an photos of themselves together on social media, but rumours are abound that they are an item.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that the SKIMS founder “is falling for” the comedian, and how “he makes her feel good, and feels excited to see what happens".

Another source told the magazine that the duo are not official yet but there was potential for it as Kim is now separated from her husband Kanye West, the father of her four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

The insider said: "Kim is single and having fun at the moment but things could turn romantic.”

'Entertainment Tonight' also reported that Kim and Pete "are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but a little more than that right now".

A source said: "They are having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."

Kim and Pete - whose ex-lovers include Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande - met when the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.