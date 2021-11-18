Adele has learned she can be a "joyous" person after dealing with the issues that made her sad.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker has opened up about her personal journey to find happiness, as she broke away from the idea that she simply had to "tolerate" sadness.

Speaking to 'Queenie' author Candice Carty-Williams in the new issue of THE FACE magazine, she said: “I used to think that I have to tolerate it and put up with it.

"But, actually, I can be joyful as well. You just have to sift through some f****** s*** to get there!”

The 33-year-old singer - whose highly anticipated comeback album '30' is dropping on Friday (19.11.21) - revealed things are "falling into place" for her as she offered some advice to her younger self.

She added: "I tell myself: Just keep going. Because, when you turn 33, it'll all start falling into place."

Adele has always tried to put the focus on herself rather than looking for validation from other people, which is something she was taught "from a young age".

She said: "I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it's your journey."

Meanwhile, she noted the importance of interacting with people she actually knows, instead of being surrounded by those she doesn't.

She explained: "I don't wanna talk to people that I don’t fucking know! That doesn’t work for me. I need human touch.

"I don’t wanna be sitting in a room on my phone and talking more to people that I don’t know than I do know.”

Her comments come after Adele - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - insisted she hates her celebrity status and the attention that comes with it.

She recently said: "I think it's hilarious that I'm an artist for my f****** job. But celebrity comes with it, and I'm not out for that.

"I don't like being a celebrity at all... and this is my story, and I feel like it's me taking back my narrative."

Read the full interview with Adele in THE FACE issue nine, which is on sale here: https://theface.com/buy-magazine