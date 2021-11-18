'Six Days In Fallujah' has been delayed until late next year.

The upcoming game - which focused on the Second Battle of Fallujah - was initially set to launch this year, but publisher Victura has confirmed this date has been pushed back until some time between October and December 2022.

Peter Tamte, the company's CEO, said: "It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had. “Doubling our team is just one of many things we’re doing to make sure 'Six Days in Fallujah' brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters.”

The title has been developed "with help from more than 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians", having being conceived by a Marine who was "badly wounded during the battle".

The game is said to blend documentary and gameplay to "recreate true stories" from the 2004 battle.

In the post announcing the delay, the studio added: "The game aims to give players a deeper understanding of urban warfare through the stories and struggles of both service-members and civilians.

"'Six Days in Fallujah' is being developed for Victura by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the people who co-invented the original 'Halo' and 'Destiny' games."