Phil Spencer says Xbox Game Pass is "very sustainable".

Microsoft's gaming boss has shrugged off concerns over subscription-based models in the industry and insisted the platform is a success "from a business perspective and a creative and engagement perspective".

Speaking to Axios, he said: "It's not the only thing that's growing in Xbox.

"It's not the only focus of the organisation, and it, as a standalone thing, is very sustainable as it sits today, just like today. It's sustainable.

"I know there are a lot of people that like to write, 'We're burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end.' No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits and continues to grow."

While Spencer noted it's not clear on the exact number of subscribers or how much they're each paying, you can "make some fairly informed decisions".

He added: "Yeah. I mean, you could do the math on Game Pass. I guess you don't know how many subscribers or how much each subscriber is paying.

"But you can make some fairly informed decisions and literally just do the math on what we think Game Pass could eventually be - you could do that on any part of the business. But absolutely, Game Pass is sustainable."