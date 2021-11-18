James Blunt has turned to experts to deal with a ghost problem at his London pub.

The 47-year-old singer owns the Fox & Pheasant in Chelsea but has reportedly turned to Spectrum Paranormal Investigations to get rid of the spirit that he believes is scaring away customers.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James and his team at the Fox & Pheasant called in specialists to have a look at their resident ghoul.

"As well as solving their problem, they all had a laugh and some of it was filmed for a new project that James is working on."

The problem has also been posing a workplace hazard as the staff were “totally freaked out” by the suspected supernatural presence.

The employees now hope that the experts will be able to "put an end to it".

Earlier this month, meanwhile, James revealed that he fulfilled a "dream" by rescuing his local pub.

The singer bought the Fox & Pheasant pub in 2017, and James is thrilled that he managed to stop it from being turned into a house.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker explained: "It was run-down and unloved.

"I never thought it would come up for sale. I didn’t imagine owning a pub in the first place, it wasn’t an ambition. But when I heard it was going to be turned into a house and developed, I thought – well it’s the dream of a minor pop star to save the local.

"I’m in the business of bringing people together for live shows and concerts, standing shoulder to shoulder next to strangers. Pubs are the same, too. It’s a community-based thing where people come and congregate and socialise. There’s an importance to that, as humans, that we need, and it’s a really fantastic job to be involved in."