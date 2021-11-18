Tamar Braxton’s house was robbed by someone she knows.

The 44-year-old singer - whose career has included being a member of The Braxtons, alongside her sister Toni Braxton - has taken to social media to share the news of the robbery.

She wrote on Instagram: "This broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only. (sic)"

Tamar explained that the man "went through [her] drawers, broke [her] mirrors” before he “turned [her] bed upside down".

Law enforcement in Sherman Oaks, California, answered a report of a burglary at approximately 7:45pm, according to E! News.

But Tamar explained in her Instagram post that she wouldn't allow the ordeal to "break" her.

The post continued: "I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me.

"What your broken a** don’t realize that God gave me a home and every single thing in it during a pandemic & also during the time I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again.

"So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God. (sic)"

Tamar also insisted that the burglar was not "prepared" for the "payback" they will get.

She said: "I know that is not a payback you are not prepared for.. but get ready. This time you really did it. (sic)"

Tamar added: "I’m not sure you realize that I'm truly a kings kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally. (sic)"