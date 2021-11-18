Sophie Turner is being tipped to launch a comedy career.

The 25-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones' - impressed with her comedy routine for Netflix’s upcoming special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'.

A source said: "Sophie was absolutely ruthless in her mockery of Joe, Nick and Kevin. She had everyone cracking up on set.

"She worked with professionals to make it as funny as possible and she really left no stone unturned."

Sophie's routine was so X-rated that some of the jokes are likely to be edited out by Netflix.

The actress - who has been married to Joe Jonas since 2019 - "really went in" on the chart-topping brothers.

The insider explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Sophie joked about Joe’s height, his long list of celebrity exes and the purity rings which he and his brothers wore as teenagers to signify their virginity.

"It was hysterical to watch but some of it was so filthy that it will probably have to be edited out. She really went in on them.

"The guys were really good sports about it but the comedians on set were so impressed they told her she genuinely has the chops to get into comedy or take on some funny roles.

"The show was for the Jonas brothers but it could actually open doors for her."

The upcoming special is set to air on Netflix later this month and will feature sketches, songs and games.

Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted to relishing her lockdown experience.

The actress described herself as a "homebody" and revealed she wasn't bothered at all about spending so much time indoors.

Sophie - who has Willa, 15 months, with Joe - said: "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me."