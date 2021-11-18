Apple has announced a "self-service repair" programme for customers to fix their own devices.

The scheme will launch in early 2022 in the United States and will cover replacing the batteries, screens and cameras of recent iPhones for customers who are "comfortable" with fixing their own tech.

Apple's new repair store will sell more than 200 parts and tools, with the move coming after months of pressure on the tech giant from the grassroots right-to-repair, which wants individuals and independent repair shops to be able to fix electronics.

It said: "Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices."

The tech giant did warn that visiting a certified professional repair shop would be a better option.

Apple's chief operating officer Jeff Williams said: "Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed.

"By designing products for durability, longevity, and increased repairability, customers enjoy a long-lasting product that holds its value for years."

The independent repair-instructions website iFixit, which has taken Apple to task for making it harder to repair iPhone screens, welcomed the news, tweeting: "We never thought we'd see the day."

iFixit added in a statement: "Apple has long claimed that letting consumers fix their own stuff would be dangerous.

"Now, with renewed governmental interest in repair markets - and soon after notably bad press... Apple has found unexpected interest in letting people fix the things they own."

Hardware reviewers Hardware Canucks wrote: "It may be a small step overall - but for Apple to do it, this is a massive win for the right-to-repair movement."