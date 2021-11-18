Google is improving the fingerprint scanner performance with a Pixel 6 update.

The tech firm has rolled out an update to the smartphone and have confirmed the details in a post on a Google Support page.

The notes say that the update includes "minor bug fixes and some fingerprint sensor performance improvements for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro".

The fingerprint reader had been criticised in some reviews of the phone that noted that it can be slow and tricky to use. Google responded to the bad feedback by claiming that the scanner's "enhanced security algorithms" may result in sluggish or unreliable performance.

The tech firm never indicated whether the scanner's performance was related to issues in the device's software or hardware. The initial response implied that the scanner was intentionally slow for security reasons.

The results on the update have proved to be a mixed bag so far, with some tech experts suggesting that they are required to use their fingerprints less to unlock the phone but others claiming that the speed had not improved at all.

Meanwhile, Google's rumoured foldable phone could be arriving next year.

The tech giant has been rumoured to be working on a folding Google Pixel phone that will rival the new range of foldable Samsung devices, and it has now been claimed the models could be released as soon as 2022.

Google recently released the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, and although there were no announcements about a folding phone at the company’s latest launch event, 9to5Google claims there’s a new code hidden in the Google Camera app that suggests a foldable Pixel will see an official release next year.