Instagram will let users "rage shake" their phone to report a problem.

The social media's head Adam Mosseri revealed on Wednesday (17.11.21) that the company has added two new features to improve the experience for users.

If a person is using the app as it isn't working as it should do, the user will be able to shake the phone while the app is open and a pop-up screen will ask: "Did something go wrong?"

The new feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it to prioritise bug fixes.

Mosseri said: "You can explain exactly what happened, how you ended up in that place, and all of the emotions and feels that you’ve got going on, and we’ll have someone take a look at it."

The other new feature has been described by Mosseri as a "finally" update as users will be given the ability to delete a single photo from their carousel. The Instagram chief says it's something users have long been asking for and the company has got around to introducing it.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mosseri said: "You can now go and pick one that you don’t like — maybe you’re not that into it anymore.

"When you have a photo carousel open in the app, go to the three dots menu at the top right, hit edit, swipe to the photo you want to get rid of, and you’ll see a delete icon in the top left that will let you remove it from the carousel."