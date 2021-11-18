Adele admits to having a secret romance

Adele had a secret romance after splitting from her husband.

The 33-year-old singer - who is now happily dating Rich Paul - has revealed she walked away from a secret relationship a year after she split from Simon Konecki.

She shared: "I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved - not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years - but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.

"I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.

"So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage."

The Grammy-winning star explained that she came to associate her secret boyfriend with the collapse of her marriage.

Adele - who has Angelo, nine, with Simon - told THE FACE magazine: "I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So therefore, he is part of the storm. And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one."

Meanwhile, Adele recently admitted that she hates her celebrity status.

The singer is one of the world's best-selling artists, but she doesn't enjoy the fame and attention that's come her way over the last decade.

Adele - who is poised to release her long-awaited new album, '30' - shared: "I think it's hilarious that I'm an artist for my f****** job. But celebrity comes with it, and I'm not out for that.

"I don't like being a celebrity at all ... and this is my story, and I feel like it's me taking back my narrative."

