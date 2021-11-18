Hailee Steinfeld wants a partner who is "confident in themselves".

The 24-year-old star has revealed what she's looking for in a relationship, which has inspired her new music after her 2020 EP, 'Half Written Story', was more focused on heartbreak.

Haille - who is currently single - told Cosmopolitan magazine: "I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine.

"It’s weird talking about it because it’s been in my head for so long.

"A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one’s self. But I also think there’s power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone."

The pandemic prompted a shift for Haliee, as she started asking herself questions about what she wants from a life partner.

She explained: "The question that you just asked is basically it. 'Who do I want to take on the world with? What kind of person is that? What do they look like? What do they stand for?'

"They’re not necessarily questions I have the answers to, but I’m asking the questions, whereas they didn’t occur to me before.

"That’s the part of my life I’m excited to be in, that I’m even thinking that way."

Despite the relationship talk, Haliee - who keeps her dating life private - insisted she's "very focused" on herself and "couldn't be happier about it".

She added: "I have moments where I’m like, 'All my friends are engaged, married, dating.' What a wonderful thing that seems like, right?

"I really don’t ever have moments of, 'Oh god, I feel so single', but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married.

"I’m like, 'Everybody’s gotta slow down for me, okay?'"