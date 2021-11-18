Kaitlynn Carter has slammed “unsolicited policing” about her parenting technique from people following her Instagram.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her son Rowan into the world just over a month ago, and on Wednesday (17.11.21), she attracted negative comments from mom-shamers when she posted a picture of her baby resting in his crib.

She wrote on the original picture: “it cracks me up that he manages to scoot himself down to that corner every single night. but also, he slept 10.5 hours straight last night (sic)”

The post received criticism because of the large teddy bear that was sitting in one corner of the crib, but Kaitlynn hit back to insist she knows what she’s doing, and isn’t interested in people policing her parenting.

She hit back in another post: “Guys, I’m fully aware of crib safety guidelines. The bear is only in there during the day to keep him company during naps while we’ve got a constant eye on him. Would love to be able to share things on here without unsolicited policing. I’ve got this covered. Thank you! (sic)”

The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star welcomed her son with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock on September 30, just a few days before she announced the news on social media in early October.

Alongside a snap of the new mom breastfeeding the tot, Kaitlynn announced on Instagram: “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love. (sic)"

Kaitlynn – who previously dated Miley Cyrus – said earlier this year she and Kristopher definitely planned to have a baby together just over a year into their relationship.

She explained: “He’s got a six-year-old son already, so he’s been father for several years. For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.

“[We] were definitely on the same page [and decided to] go for it. We got really lucky.”