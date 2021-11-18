Roman Reigns has confirmed his wife Galina Becker welcomed twins last year.

The WWE star revealed in April 2020 that he and his wife were set to become the parents of their second set of twins, but the couple did not provide a public update when their babies arrived.

And during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Wednesday (17.11.21), the 36-year-old wrestler revealed Galina did in fact give birth to twins who are now “a year and a half old”.

In Roman’s initial announcement of Galina’s pregnancy, he said he was looking forward to being “papa bear” to his new arrivals, which marked the fourth and fifth children for the couple.

He said in April 2020: “Three [kids], with two in the oven. So I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that.”

Galina – who tied the knot with Roman in 2014 – previously welcomed twin boys in 2016, and the couple also have a 12-year-old daughter named Joelle.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Roman revealed he had been diagnosed with leukaemia after first battling the disease at the age of 22.

The former professional football player, whose real name is Joseph Anao’i, announced his remission in February 2019, when he also made a triumphant return to WWE.

He said at the time: “The good news is I’m in remission, y’all. With that being said, the ‘Big Dog’ is back. … I missed y’all. There is no other job like this. There’s no other fan base like you guys.

“Sometimes it’s our families that suffer the most. We’re just in it and we’re just trying to overcome and just move on to the next day and continue to progress, and they are the ones worrying to death.”