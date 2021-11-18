Dame Helen Mirren will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

The 76-year-old actress is set to receive the prestigious trophy at the upcoming SAG Awards, which will take place on February 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Helen already has five SAG awards to her name as well as 13 nominations, making her the most decorated star ever to receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

She follows the likes of Robert De Niro, Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno, and Dick Van Dyke in being given the coveted accolade, and is the 57th recipient overall.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement: “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.

“She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honour to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!”

While Helen herself said she feels “honoured” to have been chosen as the recipient of the award for 2022.

She said in her own statement: “I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”